Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

RVSB opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

In related news, Director Larry Hoff acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

