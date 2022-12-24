RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.24) to GBX 5,800 ($70.46) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.37) to GBX 5,700 ($69.24) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,856.67.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $70.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

