RNC Capital Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 28.8% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,448,000 after acquiring an additional 66,065 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 8,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE V opened at $205.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

