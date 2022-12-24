RNC Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Western Digital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Western Digital by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

