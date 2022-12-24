Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Rockwell Medical Trading Down 1.8 %
RMTI stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.
Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 752,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
