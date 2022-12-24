Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $210.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $189.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day moving average is $154.53. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

