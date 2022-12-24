Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $5.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.46.

BB opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,998.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,327 shares of company stock worth $2,636,601 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its stake in BlackBerry by 73.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,681 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,415,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackBerry by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,175 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

