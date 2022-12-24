Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

