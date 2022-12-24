Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SALM. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $66.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

