Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

