Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Dianne B. Ralston Sells 10,493 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after buying an additional 2,058,147 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 684,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 108,928 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

