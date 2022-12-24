Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Everest Re Group worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

RE stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $340.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.93.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,759 shares of company stock worth $2,171,162 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

