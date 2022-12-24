Scout Investments Inc. Has $13.54 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 127,388 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $377,321,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,074 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.