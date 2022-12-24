Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.69 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,555 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

KLAC stock opened at $377.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.68 and a 200-day moving average of $344.20. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.