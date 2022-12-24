Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.69 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,555 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KLA Stock Up 0.9 %
KLAC stock opened at $377.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.68 and a 200-day moving average of $344.20. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.