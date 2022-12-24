Scout Investments Inc. Sells 46,736 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,736 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.51% of Eagle Materials worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXP opened at $133.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average is $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

