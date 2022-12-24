Scout Investments Inc. Sells 48,470 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,470 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $355.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $373.91.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.33.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

