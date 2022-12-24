SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SEAC stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

