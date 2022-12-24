SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

DIS opened at $88.01 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

