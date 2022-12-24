Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 million, a PE ratio of 68.53 and a beta of -0.19. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.