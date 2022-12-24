Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CREG opened at $2.62 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $19.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Smart Powerr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.