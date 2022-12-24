S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $332.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $481.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.45. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

