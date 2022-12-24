Spruce Power (SPRU) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Spruce Power to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -272.74% -14.94% -10.08% Spruce Power Competitors -451.37% -12.85% -4.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spruce Power and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $15.60 million $28.79 million -2.07 Spruce Power Competitors $5.02 billion $125.56 million 18.92

Risk and Volatility

Spruce Power’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Spruce Power has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power’s peers have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spruce Power and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Spruce Power Competitors 428 2208 2964 46 2.47

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 32.86%. Given Spruce Power’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spruce Power has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Spruce Power peers beat Spruce Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Spruce Power

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

