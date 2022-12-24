Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $5,291,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $4,970,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00.

Moderna Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $259.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

