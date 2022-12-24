Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00.
- On Thursday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $5,291,200.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $4,970,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $259.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.09.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
