StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

