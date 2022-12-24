StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %
Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
