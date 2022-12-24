StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $811.49 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
