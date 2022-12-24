StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.