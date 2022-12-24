StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 17.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.14.
