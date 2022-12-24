StockNews.com Downgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 262,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,013,000 after buying an additional 182,082 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

