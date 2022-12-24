StockNews.com Downgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
Sierra Wireless Stock Performance
Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $30.97.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Wireless
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.