StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

