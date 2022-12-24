StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $113.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
