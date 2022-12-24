StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $113.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth $60,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

