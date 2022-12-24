StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Trading Up 5.0 %

MDWD stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.10. MediWound has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.