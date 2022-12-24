StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.
MediWound Trading Up 5.0 %
MDWD stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.10. MediWound has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $23.66.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
