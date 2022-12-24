StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
