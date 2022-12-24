StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

