StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.12 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

About Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

