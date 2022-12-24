Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

STRM stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 757,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth about $5,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

