SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

