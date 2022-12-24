SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of STKL opened at $8.33 on Friday. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

