Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.02. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

