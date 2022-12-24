Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.02. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
