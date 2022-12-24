Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.0 %

TNDM opened at $41.97 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $76,119,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $24,919,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,731,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

