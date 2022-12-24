Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.0 %

TNDM opened at $41.97 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $76,119,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $24,919,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,731,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

