Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $275.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $304.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 123.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.29. Tesla has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $402.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Tesla by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $74,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

