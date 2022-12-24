Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.