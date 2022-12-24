The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Cut by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.