The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $144.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

