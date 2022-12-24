The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a market cap of $12.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.34. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
