The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker's stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a market cap of $12.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.34. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

