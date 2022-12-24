The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $241.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.82. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.