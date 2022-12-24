The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $530.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $476.10.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 1.0 %

Cintas stock opened at $457.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.15 and a 200-day moving average of $412.87.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.