Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 873 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $182.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.