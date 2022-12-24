THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Holdings Lowered by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Argus cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

