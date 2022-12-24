TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,936 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 63.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.