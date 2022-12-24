Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $217.06 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.21.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.